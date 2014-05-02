Affordable Online Press Release Writing Service Introduced by Release-News.com

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2014 --Popular press release distribution service Release-News.com has introduced a cost friendly writing service. Professional journalists now write and draft news, offered with their existing 'Gold' distribution plan. This provides an easy solution for any small to medium business.



The service was introduced for the growing number of clients who wanted to take advantage of press release distribution, but didn't have the time to write press releases. In addition, the websites editors found that many of their clients struggled to draft a correctly written news piece.



This upgrade now lets users order and have distributed, a fully researched and written press release for $99.



Press releases are written in strict AP style format to attract and get the attention of journalists, online bloggers and give the best possible chance of online exposure.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release News said:



“We wanted to improve our service to allow both new and old clients to take advantage of the benefits of online PR distribution. Many similar writing services cost two or three times more, we can offer an affordable solution”.



The turn around time typically takes around 1-2 days. Once the draft is complete editors at Release-News email back the news story for any final amendments before distribution. After that process is complete, press releases get syndicated across hundreds of high authority news channels.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com is an online press release distribution website, which also provides help in the form of editing and writing services.



