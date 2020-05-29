Affordable-Papers.net Offers Exclusive New Features for Students

Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2020 --Most students require academic assistance during their college education at least once. It's okay to ask for help when you are having difficulties. And the best part is that numerous online services are ready to support you. All of them claim to be the best, but you cannot trust their words until you give it a try. Indeed, choosing a really good one might be not that easy.



Affordable-Papers is a website where students team up with professional academic writers. Here one can hire a personal helper with an advanced degree in a required discipline. Affordablepapers provides custom help, which means that all papers are done from scratch. They promise to consider your instructions and revise a paper in case the initial recommendations were not followed properly. Here you can get help with:

- High school, college, and university papers



- Technical and humanitarian disciplines



- Urgent assignments (starting from three hours)



- Different types of papers: essays, dissertations, presentations, creative writing, etc.



The amount of provided services is exciting and the company claims to have professionals in different spheres to tackle various tasks. They describe their writing team as English-speaking subject-experts with Ph.D. and Master's degrees. You can entrust your paper to a Basic, Advanced, or Top writer. The first option is default and free, while Advanced and Top writers require a small additional fee.



Affordable-Papers provides the following guarantees to all customers:

- Satisfaction



Dissatisfied customers have a right to request a refund. This is a good sign for a writing service.

- On-time delivery



The company promises to deliver papers before the deadline. They agree to return customers' money in case the deadline is missed.

- Confidentiality



Payments and ordering are claimed to be protected by security protocols. It is safe to request academic help from Affordable-Papers.

- Unique content



As a custom writing service, this company provides original papers done from scratch. Customers have a right to request an official plagiarism report to reassure that the essays are unique.



The strong sides of Affordable-Papers are the following:

- Revisions



Revisions back you up and reassure that you don't have to pay for a paper that doesn't meet your instructions. This way, you are protected from unexpected surprises.

- Various payment options



This company accepts all major financial systems, including Visa and MasterCard.

- Informative website



You can read everything about the way this company works on their website www.affordable-papers.net. There are numerous pages and sections that reveal all the crucial points. Also, there is a blog that contains tons of useful and interesting articles for students.

- Really affordable



The website has its name for a reason – prices here are really low. One page of high school assignment will cost you $9 only. Just make sure to order early – urgent papers are more expensive.

- Discounts



First-time customers get 7% off their order. Don't forget to apply the promo code that is located on the main page of the site.



The weak sides of the company are:

- Plagiarism reports is paid



You have to pay $9.99 for a plagiarism report and order it along with the paper.

- A lack of information about long-term discounts



It is not clear whether affordable papers has discounts and special offers for returning customers. You should call Customer Support to find out more.



The service is a reliable and trustworthy source of academic writing help. The company provides numerous guarantees that protect you as a customer. You can get unlimited free revisions in case the received paper doesn't satisfy you. Refunds are provided at all stages of the writing process. Local writers are qualified and trained, so you can count on relevant and well-structured content. The website's name reveals the main feature of the service – prices at Affordable-Papers.net are low and you will hardly find another trustworthy service that provides papers as cheap as that. Minor minuses don't make this site any worse, so we can recommend it as a pretty winning option for all learners in need of academic assistance.



