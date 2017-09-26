Affordable Private Community, Playa Vida Honduras Featured on HGTV Beachfront Bargain Hunt

La Ceiba, Honduras -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --With the most affordable pricing in the Caribbean, resort-like amenities, and private beaches, is it any wonder HGTV came looking for Playa Vida Honduras? Recently seen on season sixteen episode two, the development is slated for sixty-seven beach homes on the mainland. With lots currently for sale, the private beachfront community in Honduras is designed to make one feel like they've come home to a resort; a resort hugged by the renown Pico Bonito mountain range and kissed by sandy beaches. Affordable beachfront, beach view, tropical forest, or mountain views, anyone?



Tim Clifton, Owner and Developer of Playa Vida Honduras, said of the ground floor opportunity, "We knew the benefits of the mainland of La Ceiba, so we wanted to expand our business to develop affordable beach homes in Honduras. It was perfect timing when HGTV saw our website and wanted to film us finding and buying the perfect property. Now, viewers, investors, expats, and lovers of the area can buy a lot and build with us. This is beachfront property that's half the price of Roatan. We firmly believe in the attraction of the mainland and the emerging interest of the Caribbean coast of Honduras. This is the perfect opportunity to invest."



Translated, Beach Life Honduras, and located twenty-five minutes from the La Ceiba Airport, Playa Vida Honduras is an all-encompassing experience. Its developer offers financing, custom homes, or move in ready residences. Golf cart and four wheeler friendly, the development has resort-like amenities, 24/7 on-site security, and concierge services. Directly from the private community's beachfront, an excursion to the island of Cayos Cochinos is available with its crystal clear water. Jaunts to three of the largest islands in Honduras - Roatan, Guanaja, and Utila can be made with a quick flight or ferry ride. Roatan is a fifteen-minute flight away.



A hands-on developer, from concept to construction Clifton works with clients start to finish. With an understanding of the dynamics of building in Honduras, the company incorporates U.S. quality standard builds. Clifton brings 38-years of residential and commercial development experience and is based both in the U.S. and Honduras.



