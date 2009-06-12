Affordable Viral Video, DVD Video, and Web Intros: VideoForYourBusiness.com

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2009 -- It is a proven fact, the more you advertise the better your business will flourish. Advertising can be a huge hassle when you do it yourself, but it can be outrageously expensive to go through one of these well known advertising companies. Now, advertising has never been more easy, or affordable, thanks to videoforyourbusiness.com. This new company offers video production based solely on your company's needs and expectations.



Website Intro, Sales Training, or Viral Video

Whether you need a customized introduction video to introduce customers to your website, a presentation video, a sales video to promote your products, or just a social or viral video production, videoforyourbusiness.com can cater to all your needs. This new website makes advertising so simple; you can't afford not to check them out. Once you present them with your ideas and a general description of the type of video production you need, they do the hard work for you. Videoforyourbusiness.com does everything needed for your business video. They do the script writing, voice over, video editing, and video formatting in any format you need, as well as publishing and posting your video where it will get the most traffic.



Variety of affordable custom video design packages

Whether you need a short sales video, product promotion video, or a lengthy presentation video, videoforyourbusiness.com has a variety of packages that will suit your needs. They offer a website introduction video that is approximately 30-60 seconds long, depending on your wants, for a very affordable price of $599. Perhaps you don't want a video for your web page; perhaps you need a DVD to present a promotional pitch for your boss. Videoforyourbusiness.com can help you with that as well. They can produce a DVD, with up to one hour of video time, for $1999. Prices considerably lower than many other advertising companies. This DVD can also be posted on a website, if preferred, for no extra cost. Say you want a viral video, (you know those web based videos that become instantly famous almost overnight? It is one of those.), to show of the amazing power of a new product you are pushing. Well, videoforyourbusiness.com can help with that as well. They will generate a viral video idea for you, based on the information you have presented to them, then they will produce and post a 60 second video for your business. Imagine that, a viral video about your product being viewed by thousands of people all over the world, and you didn't even have to do any work. Where else can you get this kind of productivity for only $4,999. Another great bonus that videoforyourbusiness.com offers to their clientele is their ability to promote and track your video for you using KNOVIAL CMS, a program where they can check on the views, popularity, and productivity of your video.



Make the right investment; use video now

Creating a video to promote or advertise your business is one of the smartest investments you can make. It has been proven that when you use videoforyourbusiness.com customers are more likely to stay longer on your website, therefore increasing the chances that they will make a purchase from your site. The individuals who have already chosen videoforyourbusiness.com to make their promotional business video production have seen an increase of visitors staying on their site upwards of 300%. Because video shows a prospect what your product or service does, it is far more likely to turn them into a customer. In turn, this means more orders placed and more revenue coming in for your company than ever before. Don't lose another potential client because they could not see a demonstration of your product before purchasing it. Get a commercial video for your business now through videoforyourbusiness.com. With their affordable rates and top-end, high quality promotional video productions, your investment in one of their professional videos will soon pay for itself. Don't be left behind in the digital dust, check out videoforyourbusiness.com, a new company dedicated to help you get your product known though sales video productions.



Copyright InterScape, Inc 2009. All rights reserved.



For more information on InterScape or VideoForYourBusiness.com, please contact Matt Francis at mfrancis@interscapeinc.com or visit us online at http://www.videoforyourbusiness.com

