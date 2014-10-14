Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --Obtaining high quality and affordable workers compensation insurance in Florida is a necessity for the majority of business owners operating in the state. It's crucial to know how to find the best rates and the most favorable quotes, while also learning about what's exactly legally mandated for workers comp in Florida.



It's important to begin by distinguishing between businesses in the construction industry, and nearly every other business beyond that industry.



All construction industry businesses must provide workers compensation insurance in Florida. There are also different regulations for contractors, sub-contractors, the employees of those companies, and various other details which must be handled properly in the construction industry, such as the possibility of exemptions.



For non-construction industry employers, they are mandated to provide Florida workers comp insurance when they have four or more employees. In the agricultural industry, this number is shifted to six or more employees, or 12 or more seasonal employees.



Getting the best rate on workers comp insurance therefore very much depends on what type of industry a particular business is in, and how many employees they have. It's also important to be able to compare prices and quotes from different providers. The best match will be a reputable company who provides excellent coverage which is perfectly tailored to each specific business and its unique qualities, all at a reasonable rate.



ACI Insurance has more than a decade of experience providing small businesses with the affordable assistance and fantastic service they deserve. They provide free quotes on workers comp insurance, so there's no risk to getting started .



Plus, ACI also offers affordable Florida workers compensation insurance plans and rates, with a number of different packages available from all of the best providers. They can even handle a variety of related needs and obligations, such as contractor general liability insurance.



ACI Insurance has more than a decade of experience providing small businesses with the affordable assistance and fantastic service they deserve. They offer affordable Florida workers compensation insurance plans and rates, with a number of different packages available from all of the best providers.



Visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com to learn more about ACI and how they can help any business get the protection they need, at a price that won't break the budget. Call John Rothschild at 407.889.2612 directly for more information.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild, with the express goal of providing not just great Florida insurance, but also services which were also affordable for consumers and small businesses. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI has a dedication to customer service, as well as extensive experience in the field, and knowledge of current issues. Today, as leading Florida insurance agents, they provide a wide range of services, including all types of Florida surety bonds, and ACI always puts the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.