Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Small business owners in need of workers compensation insurance face several distinct challenges that make it difficult to know the right way to proceed, which is why USACommercialInsurance.com is dedicated to helping them find the ideal solution. Their experienced professionals are waiting to offer free workers comp insurance quotes online and by phone, while answering questions and providing information on what's required for any particular business.



"Workers comp plans and requirements vary greatly from one state to the next, which is typically the first hurdle for most business owners and managers to cross," explains John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services and their USACommercialInsurance.com website. "Beyond that, finding reasonable rates for affordable Florida workers comp insurance or packages anywhere from Louisiana to Tennessee and beyond is another struggle. We help businesses with free quotes, and great prices, and combined with our customer service we eliminate more of the stress and hassle of the process."



Statewide regulations and requirements vary greatly. For instance, in Florida there are regulations for construction versus all other industries, and additional regulations for the agricultural industry in relation to both seasonal and year-round employees. Different states may also tailor their requirements based on the industries of the state, as Florida does with agriculture. Requirements for workers compensation in Tennessee specifically call out the coal-mining industry, as an example.



Different states may simplify their own regulations. For instance, Georgia workers comp insurance requirements stipulate that businesses of all types must have workers comp when they have three or more employees, regardless of industry. Louisiana workers comp insurance requirements dictate that all employers must have workers compensation, regardless of number of employees.



Meanwhile, workers compensation insurance offered directly through the state is generally not the best deal for businesses. That's why it's so essential to find an experienced professional to work with and provide superior service, support, and pricing.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com to learn more and to make a request for a free workers comp insurance quote, or call them at 844-467-4878 with any questions or to speak with a representative directly.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia markets. Contact 844-467-4878 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.