African Recording Artist Releases Latest Boomaye Video

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --Hot on the heels of his new album hip hop artiste, NazB, has released his latest Boomaye video.



The Boomaye video is a new Afro dance video in celebration of the African dance vibe and culture. The video unfolds with four male dancers dancing to the pulsating musical beat with electrifying moves. The catchy rhythm is magnetic and one which listeners will find hard to resist.



The video has generated a positive response since its release has received over 3,000 likes and close to 200 shares since the artist posted it on his Facebook fan page. The video has also captured the attention of the African Muzik Magazine which said, "Colorful and vibrant are apt words to describe this clip of new Afro Dance by NazB performing Boomaye."



After receiving overwhelming votes on ClipClip Hurray, NazB's Boomaye video is scheduled to receive TV airplay on September 30 at 22:50.



He said, "Special thanks to everyone who voted for NazB Boomaye Video on CLIPCLIP HURRAY - it means a lot to me."



Boomaye video was shot on location in Rote Fabrik, Zurich, Switzerland. It was produced by Mac Jay and directed and edited by Matteo Diva Fabbiani. NazB Boomaye Video is available on iTunes and other online music stores. For further information on the artist visit his website at http://www.nazb.com/



About NazB

NazB is a Swiss rapper & hip hop star originally from Nigeria. He follows Africa inspired RnB & hip hop and his musical compositions highlight on hardships, social issues and philosophy of life.



Youtube Video Link:



http://youtu.be/sn32YfqQrYg



facebook video link:



https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=10152729451621823&



Mp3 link:



http://www.hulkshare.com/nazb/boomaye