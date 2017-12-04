After a Tragedy, Public Adjusters Will Help Homeowners Get Back on Their Feet

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --A Year For the Record Books



2017 was a record breaker in the United States for catastrophe claims. Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida created an unprecedented amount of property damage. Naturally, many homeowners feel overwhelmed after any disaster (big or small), but thankfully there are those who can help in the recovery process.



The Role of Public Adjusters



Public adjusters are a homeowner's best friend and guidance during a property insurance claim. Public adjusters handle every aspect of the claim. They communicate to the insurance company to ensure that the claim will be handled properly. Public adjusters are also educated on each insurance policy's provisions and exclusions. An educated public adjuster can use the language in a property owner's insurance policy to guarantee that the maximum settlement is awarded. Public adjusters will also refer a certified restoration company to remove any areas affected by mold, smoke, water, etc.



How Does It Work?



A Camden,NJ Public Adjuster works on a contingent fee. Instead of charging an hourly rate, they will be paid a percentage of the claim. Typically, the smaller the claim the larger the fee. The homeowner and public adjuster will agree upon the fee before proceeding. Once the fee is agreed upon the public adjuster will write a scope of loss for the claim. The scope will be a detailed report that will present the best case to the homeowner's insurance company. Finally, the public adjuster will meet with the homeowner's insurance company to negotiate the fairest settlement.



Public Adjusters Are Friends During Tragedies



This year alone wind damages will exceed $300 billion. During Hurricane Irma and Harvey, Public Adjusters were highly sought-after resources. Public Adjusters on average were able to close claims sooner and maximize settlements. Whether the tragedy is large or small a Bristol, PA public adjuster can provide homeowners guidance after a fire, water loss, pipe burst, flood, and building collapse. If a property owner suspects they may have an insurance claim, they should call a public adjuster for a free consultation!



About AAA Public Adjusters

AAA Public Adjusters, LLC, is a property loss consulting firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Additional offices are located throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and North Carolina. AAA Public Adjuster have been fighting insurance companies for over 25 years. AAA Public Adjusters, Maximizing Your Claim!