After Delivering Numerous Tableau Training Classes Exist Management LLC (ExistBI), Prestigious Aerospace Client Returns for Tableau Consulting Project

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --An award winning avionic and information technology service company contracted ExistBI to train teams on Tableau Desktop capabilities. One of ExistBIs certified Tableau trainers delivered their popular three-day Tableau Desktop Bootcamp on-site, on-time and within budget. This unique three-day Tableau Bootcamp combines the Tableau Fundamentals and Intermediate curriculum. The custom training program provides materials and extensive hands-on exercises to re-enforce the skills and knowledge attained.



The trainer then returned to the company with more custom training and workshops to develop Tableau dashboards for the senior management team to help with their current merger. These additional training days were requested by the company's directors and were designed to be fit for purpose to meet the client's needs. The customer was so pleased with the quality of the training received that they appointed ExistBI for their complex Tableau consultancy project that followed. The Tableau consulting services was delivered remotely, as and when the management team required further development and support.



'We pride ourselves on providing experience, skilled and professional trainers and consultants. We frequently have returning customers, as clients like to continue the relationship they have built with our data specialists.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



Alongside this recent training and consulting project, ExistBI have recently provided enterprise reporting and business intelligence training to a variety of industry sectors. From finance, government, technology, healthcare, wholesale, academia, media and much more. Some recent ExistBI clients include: Barclays, US Bank, Justice Department, US Veteran Affairs, DOJ, Dropbox, Cox Communication, Costco, HealthNet, Integra, USC just to name a few. This is an indicator of how all industry sectors highly value the need for self-service analytics and data consulting services. To find out more about ExistBI's Tableau training schedules, visit their website.



ExistBI solves our client's toughest challenges by providing unmatched solutions and services in data strategy, big data consulting, business intelligence implementation, technical support and training. With offices in the US, UK and Europe, they partner with fast growing start-ups, medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



