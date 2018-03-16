Afterschool Safety Shouldn't Be an Afterthought

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2018 --Flex Academies has long been a leader in afterschool program quality management, and has a solid reputation among school administrators, parents, and students for its focus on safety.



In light of recent events in the news, including the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Flex Academies is taking additional steps forward in afterschool program safety.



In a letter to parents, Flex Academies CEO Joshua Chernikoff announced that his team has launched three important program safety initiatives.



First, in addition to background and security checks already in place, Flex Academies program vendor-instructors will now wear brightly colored "Official Enrichment Provider" lanyards. These have already been distributed to the vendors. The lanyards make the vendor-instructors easily identifiable on school grounds.



Second, Flex Academies is forming a first-of-its-kind, nationwide, enrichment activities preparedness board. The board will serve as a network of practitioners and experts whose focus is afterschool program safety.



"We'll be consulting with administrators, members of the community, and other enrichment providers in each locality to make sure that afterschool activities, no matter who is managing them, are as secure and prepared as schools are during the school day," says Chernikoff.



Finally, Flex Academies is working with its partner schools as they update their emergency preparedness. Of course, Flex Academies will continue to follow its partners' safety protocols as it implements additional ones.



Parent response to these additional safety initiatives has been overwhelmingly positive.



"No one wants to over-state possible danger, but it's important that we acknowledge and prepare for it," says Chernikoff. "Many parents have reached out to me, by both email and phone, to say that they were concerned about recent school attacks in the news, and happy that Flex Academies is taking even greater steps toward safety and security."



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies manages all aspects of before and after school enrichment programs for PTAs, foundations, school districts, and several 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Through its extensive network of over 650 curriculum providers, Flex Academies offers a wide variety of enrichment activities including STEM / STEAM, cooking, chess, coding and sports. Founded in 2008, and based in Washington D.C., Flex Academies works with schools in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Enrichment programs with Flex Academies can provide a significant source of revenue for PTAs, help boost enrollment, and virtually eliminate "volunteer burnout." In 2018, Flex Academies has delivered high quality enrichment programs to more than 70 schools, and over 18,000 students.