Aftersocks Protect the Wearer's Feet After a Night out in High Heels

07/24/2019 --When spending a night out on the town wearing high heels, many women struggle with a common dilemma: keep the shoes on and risk blisters, cramps, and other foot problems, or take them off and walk barefoot on the dirty floor. To combat this problem, many resort to stuffing flip-flops, flats or other footwear into their purses, which can be challenging with small bags.



Aftersocks are a new solution to help women everywhere keep their feet clean and comfortable after a big night out. They are designed to feel like socks, cradling the wearer's feet in plush softness. However, they are much more stylish and functional than traditional socks. The exterior is covered in sparkles for a flashy look that goes perfectly with evening wear.



The soles of the socks are coated with a thin layer of PVC to provide protection between the wearer's feet and any debris on the ground. The bottoms are non-slip so there is no need to worry about skidding across the dance floor unintentionally or slipping and falling. This PVC layer is incredibly durable and will last through miles and miles of walking if needed. There is even a layer of cushioning as well to enhance comfort even further.



The Aftersocks are compact and soft enough to fold up to fit in just about any purse or pocket, making it easy to always have a pair on hand. At the end of the night, users can hand-wash and air-dry the Aftersocks to keep them clean and ready for the next use. They are available in two sizes and three colors.



The creators of Aftersocks have lined up a manufacturer and are ready to move forward with production. To help achieve this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of about $5,600. At the time of this release, it had already exceeded its goal, bringing in more than $7,000 with over a month remaining in the campaign.



Campaign backers can get three pairs of Aftersocks for about $17, a 75-percent discount off the expected retail price. A retailer package containing 300 pairs is also available for contributions of $1070 or more. Backers can expect to receive their Aftersocks in September 2019.