Afuturesuperhero and Friends Bringing Holiday Cheer Along with the Force of 100 Baby Yoda's

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2020 --AFutureSuperHero and Friends will be traveling across the California coastline between December 11th and 13th to meet children challenged with physical and mental disabilities and those hospitalized for horrible diseases, including cancer, and give them a Baby Yoda doll for Christmas. This visit will be a non-contact drop-off, and all health and safety guidelines will be followed to ensure the recipients, as well as the organization's founder, remains protected. All children and parents taking part in the event must also wear masks and maintain social distancing.



The nonprofit team wants to play their part in reminding these brave children that they are neither alone in their fight nor ever forgotten. The visit to each of these children will be made with the consent of their parents/guardians and will be kept focused on positivity and bringing joy in the season of happiness!



The AFutureSuperHero and Friends team aims to bring at least 100 Baby Yoda dolls inspired by the character in the latest Disney-owned Star Wars franchise streaming series, namely The Mandalorian. The doll has been chosen as a symbol of continued resistance, strength, and hope, three qualities that Star Wars fans have observed from Master Yoda demonstrating endless times on-screen.



The trip has been planned instead of the nonprofit's third annual 50-state tour that has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation. The short tour that the nonprofit team has labeled "California Love Christmas Tour" will include stops in the north towards Bakersfield, Lompoc, Modesto Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and as far down as El Centro.



AFutureSuperHero and Friends have been engaged in providing financial and morale support to various segments of the population with their specific problems. Since its inception, the nonprofit has successfully completed numerous small to large charity projects that include backpack giveaways, blood donation drives, art healing projects, costumes for sick children, home and hospital visits to special children, and delivering food and shelter to the homeless.



Speaking about the vision behind the nonprofit and the excitement around the California Love Christmas Tour, Founder, Yuri Williams, said, " This year has been very ruff on adults and children, but I would like to end the year on a positive note and make sure 100 kids receive the child."



For more information, visit https://www.AFutureSuperHero.org



