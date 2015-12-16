AG Company Kill Your Cactus Now Launches Herbicide-Free Solution for Prickly Pear Cactus Removal

McGregor, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --After decades of research and development, custom farm machinery company Kill Your Cactus Now has announced the launch of its new line of chemical-free machines that permanently curtail the presence of prickly pear cactus on commercial farm and ranch properties. The innovation has been shown to reduce the presence of prickly pear cactus by destroying it without the use of harsh herbicides and chemicals linked to cancer, and effectively renders any acreage farm-and-livestock-ready after only one use.



"What we have is an advancement that's long overdue in U.S. agriculture," says Dr. Gary W. Johnson, founder of Kill Your Cactus Now. The patented technology promises a 90 percent control of an outbreak within days or weeks, with a permanent elimination of an outbreak possible in as little as nine to 36 months. This represents a major breakthrough in combating the prickly pear cactus, which has proven resistant to years of investment in chemical treatment.



After 30 years spent researching and testing elimination strategies to permanently destroy the resilient pest-plant, Dr. Johnson founded Kill Your Cactus Now as a way to offer property owners a successful, chemical-free option that permanently destroys the plant.



"Through the launch of our product, Kill Your Cactus Now hopes to completely revolutionize how farmers and ranchers approach prickly pear cactus removal," says Dr. Johnson. "We look forward to working with land owners nationwide to eliminate cactus from their properties through a safer and more effective removal process."



Every machine from Kill Your Cactus Now features patented aerospace technology that processes prickly pear cacti with a razor-like wedge and crush rail system that works to destroy the plant's ability to repair damaged parts or hold moisture, killing the plant before it has a chance to regenerate from pieces.



To learn more about Kill Your Cactus Now or to order one of the company's innovative prickly pear cactus removal products, please visit http://www.killyourcactusnow.com.