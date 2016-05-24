AG Dauters Is Seeking to Solve the Water Crisis in India by Converting Untreated Sewage Into Power and Drinking Water

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --AG Dauters, an innovative new firm seeking to solve the water crisis in India by converting untreated sewage and solid wastes into power and clean drinking water, is live on Indiegogo and currently raising funds to complete setup of the plant.



Currently in India there are several issues facing residents from severely limited clean drinking water to lack of water for farmers. In addition, sewage is falling into rivers and toxic waste is making the river water unusable while fumes from sewage and solid waste dumps are polluting the air around, making the life of people living in the vicinity miserable.



The situation is India is a dire crisis which will only continue to get worse as global warming increases. Currently water is having to be transported from one region of the country to the other via train. Meanwhile, waste and sewage is everywhere and a source which can be instantly tapped to produce clean water and power.



"We have been scouting for a renewable energy solution from last 8 years – a solution which does not use sun light or wind or hydro as the basic source but helps us clean the dirt from our cities and towns which is polluting air, water, soil and effecting the live of the people," says founder and CEO Ajay Girotra, "In India, the solutions available to clean sewage or solid wastes are primitive which only do just superficial cleaning and are being dumped into the rivers or landfills and burnt, thus further effecting the environment."



AG Dauters has found a new technology in the U.S.A. and has set up a pilot project which will use 8 million liters (MLD) of sewage every day while producing 40 MW of green power and 3.5 million liters (MLD) of water per day (adequate to power and supply 11,500 houses). In addition this system will submit zero emission into the sky and contain no residues.



The cost of the plant is set at $50 Million USD and the AG Dauters has already secured 96% of the funding and is turning to the global community to raise the remaining amount. This is a self generating project as the surplus from the revenues from this plant will provide funding for the other plants as the company has plans to install over 100 similar plants across India.



About AG Dauters Consulting Private Limited

Founded in 2012 and headed by Ajay Girotra and an advisory board which has a collective experience of over 100 years in the various facets of delivery : be it governance, healthcare, education, marketing programs, knowledge processing, analytics and sustainable solutions for living care. Absolutely passionate about changing the landscape by cleaning soil, water and air.



