Agape Treatment Center Launches Neuro Program to Improve Success of Addiction Treatment

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2020 --Florida based Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Facility, Agape Treatment Center, has announced the launch of a Neuro Program to enhance the treatment options for recovering Alcohol and Drug addicts.



The Neuro Program employs cutting edge techniques and is primarily focused on improving the emotional and mental health of recovering men and women. The program offers addiction treatment methods and amenities such as:



- Occupational Therapy with Sensory Room



- Brain Mapping and Treatment



- Bio-Feedback Bed



- One-on-One Sessions with a Licensed Mental Health Counselor



Techniques like the bio-feedback bed and brain mapping used in Agape's Neuro Program aims to retrain the brain and control the body's responses. With new brain skills and optimized brain performance, clients are better able to make more rational decisions which can help break the cycle of addiction. In fact, studies have shown that recovery programs that integrate Neurotherapy techniques have a much higher success rate than traditional methods.



The Occupational Therapy aspect of the program is designed to help clients recover from addiction and regain the power and independence to carry out daily tasks and achieve their full potential. The one-on-one therapy sessions are designed to help treat mental health conditions associated with substance use disorders.



CEO and Founder of Agape Treatment Center, George J. Mavrookas, said: "We are always exploring and researching new and proven techniques regarding Mental Health and treating Substance Use Disorder. The introduction of our Neuro Program takes us one-step closer to delivering the missing piece in the recovery jigsaw puzzle to rebuild lives with integrative methodologies. It is also in tandem with our mission to provide exceptional long-term wellness to our clients as well as their families."



Far from the average rehab facility, Agape Treatment Center employs evidenced-driven therapy and counseling methods to help their clients recover. Recovering alcoholics and drug addicts also have access to other treatment programs and amenities such as the 12-Step Addiction Program, Medication Assisted Treatment, Outpatient Programming, Individual Therapy, Integrative Medicine, Chiropractic Care, Yoga and Massage Therapy. But that's not all. In addition to supporting drug and alcohol addicted individuals, the rehab center offers dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health disorders.



For further information about the new Neuro Program and other treatment options offered by Agape Treatment Center, please visit https://www.agapetc.com.



About Agape Treatment Center

Agape Treatment Center is an addiction rehabilitation center that embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and serves regardless of circumstances. The facility provides individuals all over the country with the opportunity to achieve the gift of lasting sobriety.



Media contact:

Victoria Weiss

PR@agapetc.com

954-951-9625