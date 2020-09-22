Agape Treatment Center Now Offers Mental Health and Addiction Treatment During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --Individuals struggling to access mental health treatment and drug rehab during Covid-19 have been given a lifeline at a Florida-based addiction rehabilitation facility, Agape Treatment Center.



The novel Corona Virus has undoubtedly brought on a lot of challenges. According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 40% of adults reported during late June that they were struggling with their mental health or substance use. Statistics also indicate that online alcohol sales in the United States increased by 243% since the start of the pandemic. Sadly, the social distancing, isolation and stay-at-home measures implemented to contain the spread of the disease have made it quite difficult for those with addiction and mental health issues to access treatment.



Agape Treatment Center is open and accepting admissions to assist individuals who have turned to drugs or alcohol to cope with the stress, worry, and fear associated with this unprecedented time. The facility offers comprehensive psychological, sociological, and spiritual solutions to help individuals get back on the path of sobriety. Their programs include medication assisted treatments, outpatient programming, intensive outpatient programming and individual therapy.



The facility is also fully equipped to handle mental health disorders as a dual diagnosis treatment facility for co-occurring disorders. Therapy is administered in a serene therapeutic environment by experienced licensed clinicians, therapists, and addiction professionals.



Founder and CEO of Agape Treatment Center, George Mavrookas, said: "We are so blessed to be able to help other alcoholics and addicts continue to fight a mental health battle while the world battles a pandemic. Agape Treatment Center is proud to serve on the front line and continue to help those who need our services during this time."



Aside from the evidenced-based programs offered at the facility, clients can bolster their treatment with amenities such as integrative medicine, nutrition therapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy and yoga. Agape Treatment Center is accredited by the Joint Commission (JCAHO), the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA), verified by PsychologyToday, a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), and monitored by LegitScript.



For further information or to access addiction help, call (954) 908-6404 or visit the company's website at https://www.agapetc.com.



About Agape Treatment Center

Agape Treatment Center is an addiction rehabilitation center that embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and serves regardless of circumstances. The facility provides individuals all over the country with the opportunity to achieve the gift of lasting sobriety if you struggle with addiction or co-occurring disorders.



Media contact: George Mavrookas

Email: gmavrookas@agapetc.com

(954) 908-6404