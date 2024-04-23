Agata Koziol Wins UK Female Polygrapher of the Year 2024

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2024 --Aga Koziol the British Polygraph Networks MD has been awarded the Best Female Polygraph Examiner 2024:



The award was made by the SME Business News Organisation - UK Enterprise Excellence Award for Polygraph Services 2024



Agata and her team of examiners conduct test from her West London office in Ealing Common as well as Nationally



She qualified over 10 years ago from the British Polygraph Academy which was an Approved traing Institution by the British Accreditation Council and the American Polygraph Association.



Aga has conducted thousands of tests in her career in both English and Polish.

Aga is also a Director of the British and European Polygraph Association as well as being a member of the American Polygraph Association.



The British Polygraph Networks Head office is Based in Uxbridge Road In Ealing Vommon and is open 7 days per wekk.