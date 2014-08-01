Agawam Dentist Extends Caring Philosophy Beyond Dental Practice

Feeding Hills, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Agawam Dental’s Dr. Susan M. Plourde takes pride in being more than one of Agawam’s most trusted dentists. Though she’s been helping her patients and their families improve their oral health for more than 30 years, it’s her dedication to community service and improvement outside the confines of the office that brings her the most satisfaction. Not only does Dr. Plourde strive to provide unsurpassed customer service in the pursuit of her patients’ health, she brings that spirit of caring and spreading well-being to the beloved community she’s been a part of for so long. Using state-of-the-art technology and a gentle touch, Dr. Plourde helps patients of all ages achieve the beautiful smile they want and the oral health they deserve.



An Agawam native, Dr. Susan M. Plourde received her bachelor’s degree at Springfield College before continuing to Tufts University School of Dental Medicine for her Doctorate of Dental Medicine. Her formal education completed, she maintains an ongoing interest in educating herself and her practice on the latest techniques and technology available to dentists, completing curriculum with the L.D. Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education in periodontics and removable prosthodontics and the Millbrook Study Club. She is also a certified laser dentist and LANAP© specialist, leading the way by introducing new technology for the benefit of her patients.



Dr. Plourde extends her caring outlook to needy felines through her non-profit as the founder and president of Feline Friends, Inc. Feline Friends is a sanctuary organization, providing a place for care and treatment focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding forever homes for stray cats. As a lifelong animal welfare activist, Dr. Plourde is proud to defend and improve the quality of life for these and other animals left abandoned or abused. She is also a “rabid recycler and tree hugger,” vegan, and animal welfare activist. To learn more about how Dr. Plourde gives back to her community and improves the well-being of those around her, read more about her at the Agawam Dental website, www.agawamdental.com.