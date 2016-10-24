Age of Montessori to Expand Free Online Resources for Parents

Bozeman, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --The latest brain research has now revealed that 90% of brain development takes place before the age of five (*). Age of Montessori's latest initiative is aimed at providing parents access to this previously inaccessible information. The Age of Montessori team of educators understands the importance of the child's development in the early years. Their mission is to provide free, authentic, and practical education that both informs and inspires parents of young children. No longer will parents have to resort to the "trial and error method" that is a result of parents' lack of awareness and understanding.



These online resources are presented in a hands-on and interactive approach that is typical of physical Montessori schools, and they are completely free. Age of Montessori is planning ten new parent webinars, free six-week early childhood courses, an expanded early reading program, and more. These resources will teach parents how to maximize their child's development and guide them throughout their parenting journey. The foundation set in the early years will prepare the child for greater success in life.



Additionally, these resources cover a wide array of topics. For example, topics cover "guiding the gifted child" and "freedom within limits or discipline". This depth paired with the broad spectrum of topics ensures that any site visitor will find exactly what they need. Unfortunately, an educational expansion of this size requires time and money to create. To remedy this issue Age of Montessori has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Patrons can donate any amount they choose and also spread the news of the campaign to their circle of friends and family. Age of Montessori is already making a huge difference in the lives of parents by providing the REAL solutions they need to be successful in their parenting.



About Age of Montessori

Age of Montessori was founded by Mary Ellen Maunz, mother of three. She has over forty years of experience in Montessori education. Maunz has also authored books and lectures on many topics and is a renowned international speaker. Mary Ellen and her team work tirelessly to make their non-profit organization as effective as possible to fulfill its mission: to unlock the inner genius of every child.



Footnote: (1) According to Dr. Jack P. Shonkoff, Director for the Harvard Center on the Developing Child.