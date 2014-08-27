Age-Related Macular Degeneration Can Be Detected and Treated Early

Saint Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Rosen Optometry of St. Louis announced today the addition of the latest equipment in the detection of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), one of the leading causes of blindness in seniors. The Foresee PHP (Preferential Hyperacuity Perimeter) is the latest technology providing an unsurpassed level of sensitivity and specificity in detecting recent onset of the growth of new blood vessels in certain parts of the eye, a leading indicator of macular degeneration.



Macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of blindness and is preventable or can be diminished in its effects with early detection and treatment. There are two types of macular degeneration – wet AMD and dry AMD with wet AMD being more serious in nature and outcome. With wet AMD, blood vessels grow behind the retina disrupting vision. After some time, they eventually breakthrough the retina and cause blindness.



“We take this disease very seriously,” reported Dr. Stephen Rosen of Rosen Optometry. “With early detection, a poor outcome for our patients can be avoided leading to healthier vision for many more years and the freedom and independence that comes with that.” The new technology is painless and takes approximately 3 to 5 minutes per eye to complete. It provides highly accurate results and patients may come back at a later time and retake the test with the new results compared with previous taken results. The technology also provides a sensitivity that can detect the earliest stages of the disorder long before the patient will experience symptoms.



“The best part is that the test results are available immediately for our staff to review with the patient,” stated Dr. Rosen. “We want to counsel the patient early about the disease or to let them know that their eyes are free and clear of this disorder.”



Dr. Rosen suggests that anyone over the age of 50 have this eye examination done, especially if there is any family history of the disease.