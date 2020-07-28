AgEye Technologies Chief Science Officer Named 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in the LED Industry

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --AgEye Technologies, provider of AI-powered IoT sensors and predictive analytics for indoor farming, today announced that Chief Science Officer, Dr. Shivangi Arvind, has been recognized by LEDs Magazine as one of the "40 under 40" young professionals who are taking an active role in advancing LED technologies and SSL applications.



Shivangi is an experienced horticulturist, photobiologist and industry leading expert on plant physiology within controlled environment agriculture. As Chief Science Officer for AgEye Technologies, she leads the company's R&D efforts in the application of artificial intelligence to autonomously optimize growth factors of high value crops. Leveraging her deep understanding of how plants respond to and use light, she aids in the overall strategic direction of the company's intelligent indoor farming platform and dynamic lighting technology.



"We truly have some incredible talent in our inaugural 40 Under 40 Class in terms of leadership, innovation, hard work, and giving back to industry and their communities," said Maury Wright, editor of LEDs Magazine. "Still, what really surprised me was the vast skillset covered by the class. We have leaders across the LED component space to lighting products to inspiration and design, and our LED and SSL sectors should feel reassured about the future with these honorees that are becoming stalwarts of the industry."



Shivangi, 30, is a recognized public speaker and advocate of the need for and benefits of modern agriculture and agtech solutions, regularly speaking at global ag conferences in the U.S, Netherlands, and Southeast Asia; including recently invited by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to speak at this year's G20 Summit on 'Innovation in agri-food to achieve sustainable development and global food security'.



She received her Ph.D. in Horticulture Science and bachelor's in Agriculture Science from G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology and her master's in Horticulture (Fruit Science) from UHS, Bagalkot.



About AgEye Technologies, Inc.

AgEye Technologies is pioneering the use of computer machine vision, deep learning neural networks and IoT-connected devices to create the next generation of intelligent agriculture solutions for indoor farming. They are a dedicated team of agriculturists and technologists that have a passion for digital horticulture, artificial intelligence and creating a sustainable food supply for the growing global population. Their mission is to develop technology that will help produce better tasting, healthier crops that generate more profit, while also giving better visibility into large scale vertical farming operations. The company was founded in 2018 and has office locations in Raleigh, NC (USA) and Bangalore, KA (India). For more information, visit www.AgEyeTech.com.



About LEDs Magazine

LEDs Magazine is the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals which provides comprehensive coverage of solid-state lighting (SSL) technologies, applications, and markets. LEDs Magazine reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of LEDs worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field. Learn more at www.LEDsMagazine.com.



