Agilent Microplates Announces Major Expansion of Gamma-Irradiated Products Line

Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --Agilent Microplates, a global leader in optimized microplate solutions for the biomedical research, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics markets, is pleased to announce a major expansion of gamma-irradiated microplates to its standard catalog.



Steve Fillers, product manager at Agilent Microplates, said, "We have a strong commitment to provide the highest quality microplates for cell-based assays. As an extension of our value-added irradiation services, we are making available, in case lots, an additional 16 of our most frequently requested microplates individually packaged and irradiated for immediate shipment. The enhanced availability of these popular items translates into lower pricing, faster delivery, and greatly reduced storage requirements for our customers."



Check out the full list of new products that are ready for shipment: storage plates, reservoirs, and lids.



For more information on Agilent Microplates, visit www.agilentmicroplates.com.



About Agilent Microplates

Agilent Microplates, a part of Agilent Technologies, is a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech firms, manufacturers of assay kits, and lab instrument suppliers.



About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc., a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, is the premier laboratory partner for a better world. Agilent works with customers in more than 100 countries, providing instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The company generated revenues of $4.04 billion in fiscal 2015 and employs about 12,000 people worldwide.



Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.