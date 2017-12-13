Agilent Microplates Exhibiting at SLAS2018

Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2017 --Agilent Technologies will be exhibiting in booth 1305 at SLAS2018 in San Diego, CA, February 3-7, 2018. This flagship event brings together life science research and development professionals from across the globe to chart the future of laboratory automated technologies and processes. Click here to read more about the event.



Agilent Microplates (formerly Seahorse Microplates), now fully integrated with Agilent Technologies, Inc., continues to set the industry standards for designing and manufacturing microplate products and customized solutions that meet the stringent needs of the life science community. Whether it is filter plates, assay/storage plates, or reagent reservoirs, Agilent Microplates offers an unmatched combination of experience, innovative technology, purchasing convenience, and comprehensive support to rapidly deliver products to exact specifications.



Steve Fillers, Product Manager for Agilent Microplates, said, "This event is focused on the needs of the life sciences community for which microplate technologies continue to expand the breath of applications and accelerate data generation. Our focus on quality and innovation generates a premier resource for optimization of assay results. To that end, we have created a full line of irradiated products to provide the highest quality approaches to method development and data production. We look forward to presenting these new products to address the unique requirements of the SLAS community!" To learn more about the event, visit the SLAS2018 website.



For more information on Agilent's microplates, visit http://www.agilentmicroplates.com, or download Agilent Microplates' irradiated products brochure.



About Agilent Microplates

Agilent Microplates, a part of Agilent Technologies, is a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech firms, manufacturers of assay kits, and lab instrument suppliers.



Information about Agilent Microplates is available at http://www.agilentmicroplates.com.



About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc., a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, is the premier laboratory partner for a better world. Agilent works with customers in more than 100 countries, providing instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The company generated revenues of $4.04 billion in fiscal 2015 and employs about 12,000 people worldwide.



Information about Agilent is available at http://www.agilent.com.