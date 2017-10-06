Agilent Microplates Launches New 1-Milliliter Microplate

Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --Agilent Microplates, a global leader in optimized microplate solutions for the biomedical research, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics markets, is pleased to announce a new 1-ml microplate designed to optimize performance on all popular liquid handling automated platforms and manual workstations with locators for incubation functionality and/or magnetic separations.



The bottom geometry of the plate easily fits over heating/cooling post arrays designed to fit between the well walls. The design also accommodates a variety of magnet arrays to support bead-based separation assays. This microplate is molded with high purity, medical grade, polypropylene homopolymer in a DNase/RNase free ISO9001 certified environment and is available irradiated or with barcode laser etch-ready white pigment. The plate can be sealed with clear and aluminum heat films or with a variety of adhesive seals.



Steve Fillers, product manager at Agilent Microplates, said, "We are excited to respond to customer demand with three versions of this popular microplate format. As more customers incorporate these products into their workflows, we look forward to receiving requests to provide additional variations on this design."



Products:

203426-100 - Storage Plate 96-well 1-ml round bot 25/CS

204357-100 irradiated - Storage Plate 96-well 1-ml IRR 25/CS

204392-100 white - Storage Plate 96-well 1-ml White 25/CS



About Agilent Microplates

Agilent Microplates, a part of Agilent Technologies, is a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech firms, manufacturers of assay kits, and lab instrument suppliers.



About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc., a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, is the premier laboratory partner for a better world. Agilent works with customers in more than 100 countries, providing instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The company generated revenues of $4.04 billion in fiscal 2015 and employs about 12,000 people worldwide.



