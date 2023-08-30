Agility Tech and Preddio Technologies Advance Brewing Technology with BrewOps Purge

Franklin, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2023 --Agility Tech, an innovator in global electronic manufacturing services (EMS), and Preddio Technologies Inc., an innovator in industrial internet of things (IIoT) and advanced sensing technologies have introduced the BrewOps Purge, a revolutionary wireless solution designed specifically for craft breweries. The BrewOps Purge is one of many revolutionary solutions tailored for food and beverage applications—designed and manufactured by Preddio Technologies and Agility Tech—underneath the BrewOps brewery automation brand.



The BrewOps Purge is an innovative portable sensor that transforms how breweries purge their brew tanks. Brite tanks are typically purged with CO2 to remove oxygen that significantly affects the quality, taste, and shelf life of the beer. To ensure a successful purge, using proprietary algorithms, the BrewOps Purge analyzes oxygen, temperature, and pressure data to calculate remaining oxygen left in the tank. This provides actionable intelligence to brewers via a mobile app or a visible blink pattern that can be seen from across the brewery—a reliable tool that helps busy brewers maintain efficiencies while on the go, multi-tasking.



Furthermore, the BrewOps Purge can be used to ensure that all CO2 has been removed from a fermenter prior to a caustic clean in place (CIP) cycle. Reduced water waste, chemical consumption, and risk of product contamination are some of many benefits that depend on this process.



"The BrewOps Purge is the first of many upcoming food and beverage solutions from our partner, Preddio Technologies," says Steve Marian, founder and principal of Agility Tech. "BrewOps Purge offers real-time insights, allowing brewers to save time, increase repeatability, and ultimately save money for their brewery."



The purge process can consume a significant amount of energy and CO2. BrewOps Purge is fast and easy to install, effortless to use, and by automating and optimizing the purge process, it helps breweries become more sustainable and efficient.



"By partnering with Agility Tech, we are able to prototype, design for manufacturing, and scale

products rapidly—achieving in weeks what our competitors struggle with for years," says Aaron

Ganick, co-founder and CEO of Preddio Technologies. "Agility Tech's advanced

manufacturing, global sourcing, and industrial product design capabilities allow us to focus on

what we do best: tackling tough problems with elegant mobile and embedded software

solutions. They are a key ingredient to our success and rapid growth."



About Agility Tech, LLC



As an innovator in global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and support, Agility Tech takes its role as a trusted advisor, NPI, and manufacturing partner seriously, guiding customers through all aspects of design: design for excellence (DFx); product, process and tooling development; compliance; NPI; supply chain logistics and optimization; scalable global manufacturing; and fulfillment tailored to each customer's specific needs. Agility Tech intently focuses on customers' visions, challenges, and goals, optimizing and fast-tracking product introductions and time-to-market, and providing fully scalable, competitive, reliable, and highly capable domestic, Mexico, and off-shore manufacturing models. Its accomplished manufacturing partners are committed to the highest quality and hold many certifications and regulatory compliances, including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, UL/CSA, UL508A, IPC-620, J-STD-001 Soldering, ITAR, C-TPAT, and provide RoHS and REACH support. For more information, visit www.agilitytech.net.



About Preddio Technologies

Preddio Technologies is the leader in remote monitoring solutions. These fast and easy-to-install systems automate operations for the industrial, food and beverage, and farming markets. Based in the greater Boston area, Preddio Technologies combines decades of experience in industrial and commercial software and hardware design. Additional information about Preddio Technologies is available at www.preddio.com.



About BrewOps

BrewOps helps brewers automate their brewing processes to save money and ensure quality products. This automation solutions platform is a comprehensive brewing operations management software that provides real-time monitoring, easy-to-read dashboards and alerts, historical data analysis, remote monitoring, data integrations and analytics, and reporting and documentation. The product line includes: BrewOps Purge, BrewOps Level, BrewOps Gauge, BrewOps Chill, BrewOps Rinse, BrewOps DO. Mobile-centric, it offers portable, battery-powered devices that provide wireless monitoring of every critical brew process, allowing for instant oversight and reliable real-time data. For more information, visit www.brewops.com.