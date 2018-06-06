Agiliway Is Presenting a Beta Version of CiviMobile App on a CiviCamp in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --Agiliway presented a beta version of its new mobile product - CiviMobile, the mobile app for CiviCRM, a leading constituent relationship management software for NGOs and nonprofit organizations. The presentation took place on a CiviCamp in London, a recurring event gathering international CiviCRM community for sharing knowledge and news about the system.



Agiliway has extensive experience in the implementation of CiviCRM solutions and is committed to the CRM improvement and promotion. Addressing the requests of many customers, Agiliway started developing a mobile version of the popular CRM to allow instant access to the data for those users who spend most of their time out of offices, engaged in the fieldwork. Although fieldwork is very common for nonprofit organizations, no mobile product has been developed for CiviCRM to address this need so far, which encouraged Agiliway to take the lead.



The first version of CiviMobile allows to establish a secure connection with a CiviCRM database and benefit from the immediate access to contacts, details of events, cases and activities, as well as registration to events. The application is written using React Native technology, which allows us to speed up the development process and assure iOS and Android support. This way, CiviMobile is not a mobile-friendly version of the web design, it is a native application user will be able to download from Apple Store and Google Play Market on their smartphones. The latter makes the product have better processing speed, be able to work offline, and benefit from specific features of smartphones such as QR- or barcode scanner.



The beta version of CiviMobile presented in London has received particularly positive feedback from CiviCRM experts and users. The official release is planned for June-July this year. However, we do not plan to stop and actively work on further iterations of the mobile application, which will add additional features to the app. If you want to stay informed about the release of CiviMobile, check the news on our website or the updates to the CiviCRM demo site developed by Agiliway.