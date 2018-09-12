Aging Population Bolsters Popularity of Home Additions

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Glickman Design Build is the trusted resource for home additions in Fairfax County, Virginia. The founder of the firm, Russ Glickman, is widely recognized as one of the leading design build experts in the region. He has been building a reputation for excellence for more than four decades, and the company wins prestigious awards for their work year after year.



There is a phenomenon that is taking hold in the United States that is increasing the popularity of home additions. During the years that immediately followed the end of World War II, there were an unusually high number of babies born. This is called the "baby boom," and these onetime babies are now attaining senior citizen status in droves. According to the Social Security Administration, about 10,000 people are applying for benefits each and every day.



Many of these individuals need help with their activities of daily living, and others will require assistance eventually. In fact, the United States Department of Health and Human Services tells us that 70 percent of senior citizens will someday need living assistance.



Adult children are often willing to open their doors to parents that need help with their day-to-day needs. Space can be an obstacle, and this is where home additions can enter the picture to provide a solution. However, some contractors that can be called upon to complete home addition projects do not have expertise with universal design concepts that allow for aging in place.



This is something that sets Glickman Design Build apart from many other contractors that offer home additions in Fairfax County and Alexandria, Virginia. They specialize in this type of work, and in fact, they have won accolades for their living in place design achievements. In 2016, the highly respected industry publication Qualified Remodeler Magazine gave them the Master Design Award for Universal Design. Glickman Design Build gives each client personalized service, and their home additions are adapted to satisfy the needs of each respective senior citizen.



The cost for a stay in an assisted living community in the area that this company serves is going to be at least $5000 per month. Medicare does not pay for this type of care, so home additions can make it possible for families to preserve financial resources.



