Agri-Fab, Inc. Launches New Split Second Kinetic Log Splitter with Industry First Features

Sullivan, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --When it comes to splitting wood for home use or firewood sales, having the right equipment for the job can alleviate backbreaking work and a time consuming task. Yet, finding a log splitter that stands up to the tough logs and makes the job not only easy, but also comfortable was hard to find. Until now.



On June 25, 2014, Agri-Fab®, Incorporated launched the new Split Second Log Splitter to help “take the time and back bending pain out of splitting wood.” Engineered using kinetic technology, the Split Second log splitter uses rotating twin 90 pound fly wheels along with a high strength heat treated steel rack and pinion gear to generate the splitting force, which allows it to split a whole cord of wood in just one hour.



Four times faster than hydraulic splitters on the market, this new kinetic log splitter also brings a handful of innovative, “patent pending” features to the wood cutting industry.



The log splitter’s adjustable height helps operators from 5’6” to 6’5” avoid painful bending while splitting wood. The machine’s extra-large, 33” worktable helps the operator manage the partially split wood to minimize bending over to pick it up off the ground. The two-handed activation control ensures operator safety.



Durability-tested by people who split wood for a living, the Split Second’s performance and features gained unanimous approval. According to Joe Rechner, Owner of Rechner Tree Service in Springfield, Illinois, “it’s an awesome machine. You’re going through four times as much wood with a quarter of the gas as you would with a hydraulic machine.” In addition, Robert Romer of Romer Brothers Tree & Shrub Service in Decatur, Illinois states, “the most bang for your buck of any wood splitter I’ve seen on the market; and I have seen a lot of them.”



Available exclusively for purchase online at www.SplitSecondLogSplitter.com, the Split Second retails for $3,199.99 and is proudly backed by a three year limited consumer warranty and a six month commercial use warranty.