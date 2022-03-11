Agri-Food Pilot Opens Pathways to Agricultural Workers Seeking Permanent Residence in Canada Till 2023

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --The Vancouver immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing have recently published a blog announcing the extension of the Agri-Food Pilot (AFP) until May 2023. the AFP is a direct pathway to permanent residence for workers in the Canadian agricultural industry. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/agri-food-pilot-permanent-residence-for-agriculture-workers/



The Agri-Food Pilot is a Canadian economic-class immigration program that was implemented to address the labour needs of Canadian employers in the agriculture sector. Designed to retain vital workers in the high-demand agricultural sectors of meat and food processing, mushroom and greenhouse vegetable cultivation, and livestock production. The AFP pathway is a step up from the short-term seasonal work permits foreign nationals received formerly.



The AFP program provides experienced, non-seasonal selected workers with an opportunity to permanently settle in Canada. To be eligible for permanent residence, qualifying foreign nationals must obtain a genuine job offer in an eligible occupation belonging to a specified industry, and the offer of employment must be for a full-time, non-seasonal, permanent position.



Applicants with an eligible offer of employment must demonstrate that they meet the minimum educational requirement of a Canadian high school diploma or equivalent, demonstrate language proficiency in English or French at the Canadian Language Benchmark ("CLB") level of 4 and have acquired 1-year of eligible Canadian work experience within the past 3 years based on a Labour Market Impact Assessment ("LMIA") work permit.



Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") has set out that applicants who have maintained valid temporary status in Canada and meet the above requirements can apply for permanent residence under the AFP. Additionally, applicants who are currently not working in Canada must demonstrate that they have adequate settlement funds available to support themselves and their family members in Canada.



Eligible agricultural industries under the pilot program include:



Meat processing and production:



- retail butchers;

- industrial butchers;

- farm supervisors and specialized livestock workers; and

- food processing labourers.



Greenhouse, nursery and floriculture cultivation workers, including mushroom production:



- farm supervisors and specialized livestock workers;

- general farmworkers; and

- harvesting labourers.



Animal and livestock production, excluding aquaculture:



- farm supervisors and specialized livestock workers; and

- general farmworkers.



IRCC has committed to processing 2,750 applications through the AFP stream annually. At the introduction of the AFP program in May 2020, the former Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, expressed the importance of attracting and retaining talented workers in the agriculture industry, including foreign workers who come to Canada temporarily and want to settle in Canada permanently.



The AFP stream will accept applications until May 14, 2023. Prospective applicants should take advantage of this opportunity to gain permanent residence status while economically establishing themselves in Canada. For more information, contact the Vancouver Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing at 1-604-689-5444.



About Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444



Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

(604) 689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com