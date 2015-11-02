Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Arcluster is excited to announce the publication of its first research study on the Agricultural Drones Market (2015 – 2020). The 2015 Arcluster market analysis and forecasting report on Agriculture Drones covers the market dynamics, ecosystem, segments, sizes and forecasts of farm drones for the period 2015 – 2020 with specific forecasts for some of the key performance indicators and metrics. This report is an elaborate analysis of the agriculture drones market, and covers market size, forecasts and analyses of sub-markets in the ecosystem. It also provide insights from market trends, competitive landscape and product technology trends.



Information pertaining to Arcluster's syndicated study on agriculture drones and the report's Table of Contents (TOC) is available at Agricultural Drones Market Report (2015 - 2020). The report spans 105 pages, and contains 34 tables and 33 figures and charts.



Arcluster's new study on farm drones is aimed at delivering the most comprehensive and well informed study on the market for drones in agriculture, covering trends across both the supply side and the demand side. The report provides highly detailed estimates, forecasts and insights into three major segments of the agricultural drones market – Hardware, Software and Services. The hardware segment is categorized by the rotor type, battery life, payload and flight distance. The services market covers drone services segmented by farm sizes across regions. The report also provides an elaborate analysis of the emerging market requirements and commercialization trends. Insights on farmer types, application priorities and big data trends in agriculture have also been covered in this study.



Findings from the study indicate that the market for agriculture drones is estimated at $1.08 billion in 2020, with the drone services market being the fastest growing segment across all geographies. The report also states that North America contributes to approximately 20% of the revenues in the overall agricultural drones market through the forecast period. The market size and forecasts for agricultural drones as well as commercial drones and hobby drones has been provided across five regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central/Latin America and Middle-East and Africa for the 2015 – 2020 forecast period.



Arcluster's Agricultural Drones market report sheds light on key factors and issues that govern adoption along with insights on market demand, customer pain points, and geographical trends. The report also provides an overview of the market forces and trends across the drone markets along with an overview of the product profiles and startup ecosystem. The report is further augmented with multiple supporting sections, covering UAV market forecasts, military drone forecasts, hobby drone forecasts and farm statistics.



You can procure the Agricultural Drones Market study directly from our online research store and receive the report instantly.



Arcluster's report on Agricultural drones is a useful marketing, strategy and business planning aid to companies and corporations that cater to the Agriculture technology, UAV and drones market. Readers can benefit from the wealth of both quantitative and qualitative data on various aspects across the ecosystem. The market insights and recommendations from the report are valuable enablers for decision makers to expediently understand the current and evolving market developments, helping them to develop better and more targeted decisions and solutions.



About Arcluster

Arcluster is an innovation design and market consulting company. Its primary purpose is to address business challenges of sustainable growth with intelligent and value-driven solutions. The company is actively involved in discovering, dissecting and analyzing micro-emerging trends and technologies across multiple industries. Arcluster is headquartered in Singapore and provides advisory, research, consulting and services to clients across the globe.



To learn more about Arcluster, please visit https://arcluster.com