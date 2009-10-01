Agros International Featured on Oprah's For All Women Gift Registry

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2009 -- On this Thursday, October 1, Oprah Winfrey will deliver a call to action for all women. Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book “Half the Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide” by Pulitzer Prize winners Nicholas Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, The Oprah Winfrey Show will spend a full hour revealing stories of women overcoming adversity to realize a better life for themselves. Be sure to tune-in to the “Oprah” show this Thursday, Oct 1, to hear this appeal in support of women around the world. Check local listings for time and channel.



In conjunction with the show, Oprah will launch a new giving registry online at www.oprah.com/forallwomen, where Agros International will be featured.



This represents an extraordinary effort coordinating many different international organizations dedicated to empowering women and girls around the world.



With 39 village projects throughout Central America and Mexico, Agros exists to end rural poverty for entire village communities, and supporting women is an important emphasis for Agros because we believe investing in women is a critical component in the development of strong, sustainable communities.



"There is a common saying in Latin America," says Agros International Director of Communications Sean Dimond, "'If you transform a man you impact an individual. If you transform a woman, you impact generations.' We are thrilled to be part of this effort to help empower women around the world, and we know the impact will be far reaching."



Since 1982, Agros has helped families escape from this cycle by providing the resources needed to buy land and then walking alongside the families as they build their communities. In this effort women prove themselves to be successful entrepreneurs, and their commitment to reinvesting profits into their families reaps rewards for the extended community.



Strategic alliances and partnerships with a variety of national and international development organizations along with the Agros in-country and U.S. staff maintain a strong commitment to the accountability and success of Agros’ villages. All Agros staff members outside of the U.S. are native to their respective countries and understand the cultural nuances with which they work.



For more information about Agros and its work to alleviate poverty, visit: http://www.agros.org

