AgVantis Board of Directors Election Results

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --AgVantis has announced the election of seven CEOs to the AgVantis Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2017.



— Elected to the first seat to serve the Midwest region was P.L. "Butch" McComas of Oklahoma AgCredit, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2017.



— Appointed by the Board of Directors in January, the second seat to serve the Midwest region was Kevin Swayne of High Plains Farm Credit, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2018.



— Elected to the third seat to serve the Midwest region was Randal Wilson of Farm Credit of Western Kansas, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2019.



— Elected to the fourth seat to serve the Southwest region was Alfred Porter of Farm Credit of New Mexico, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2018.



— Elected to the fifth seat to serve the West region was Robert Faris of Farm Credit Services of Colusa-Glenn, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2019.



— Elected to sixth seat to serve at-large was Keith Hesterberg of Fresno Madera Farm Credit, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2017.



— Elected to the seventh seat to serve at-large was J. Fletcher Monroe of Golden State Farm Credit, ACA, with a term effective until December 31, 2018.



John Svisco, Chief Business Services Officer at CoBank, will continue to serve as an appointed director.



During the first quarter of 2017, the appointment of a technology expert to serve on the Board is planned.



"We thank these gentlemen for their time and commitment to serve on the AgVantis Board of Directors," said David Oles, President and CEO of AgVantis. "We hope to accelerate the company's capabilities and continue to maintain long-lasting partnerships, and provide real-time solutions to the Farm Credit System. Together with our excellent team, AgVantis is well prepared to deliver on both its short and long-term performance goals."



About AgVantis

AgVantis, Inc. provides financial and enterprise technology solutions with premier customer support to the Farm Credit System, helping them to compete in a rapidly changing agricultural environment.



For more information, please visit www.agvantis.com.