Ahmad Tea, Family-Owned Tea Brand, Giving Back Through Inspiring Acts of Kindness

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2020 --Ahmad Tea, the family-owned tea maker now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting, today announced its new Inspiring Acts of Kindness initiative, seeking to expand on the company's long-running pledge to treat everybody with kindness and respect. The tea maker has long championed kindness and respect for all stakeholders and is undertaking acts of kindness to communities all over the world to help make lives better.



The tea maker seeks to inspire others all across the globe to be kinder and more compassionate and is leading by example. From Ahmad Tea's work on improving healthcare in Southeast Asia to its efforts to bring clean water to poor regions of Africa to its environmentally-friendly business practices, Ahmad Tea's new initiative is already working to make the world a better – and fairer – place.



Ahmad Tea has worked to improve cancer treatment in Sri Lanka.



The people of Sri Lanka face a higher risk of diseases like cancer than those in many developed countries. To help address this issue, Ahmad Tea created the Razavi project, which designed and financed the country's only privately funded, state-of-the-art cancel hospital: The National Cancer Institute. With 373 beds for adult patients, 24 ICU beds, 5 operating theatres, a day chemotherapy unit and a neutropenic ward for children, the Institute has brought a new standard of care to Sri Lanka.



Ahmad Tea has helped provide access to clean water in Niger.



In Niger, a landlocked country in Africa, finding access to drinking water is a challenge for large swathes of the population. Ahmad Tea has partnered with Oxfam to improve access to safer water. Some water access efforts included the creation of irrigation systems to help farmers, building pump technology to supply water, and working with the government on water management practices and improvements.



Ahmad Tea puts the Earth – and environment – first.



As a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP), which convenes tea companies, development agencies, governments and NGOs to improve the lives of communities within the tea sector, Ahmad Tea is helping build resilience to a changing climate around the globe, especially in hard-hit areas.



The company has also taken steps to reduce the environmental footprint of its factory. Its tea production hub, located in the United Arab Emirates, utilizes solar panels, energy-saving air conditioning, intelligent LED lighting, and other practices that conserve energy. At the same time, Ahmad Tea's factory is on track to reduce overall energy use by 2.5% each year, and eventually generate 18% of its energy from renewal electricity.



Ahmad Tea is reducing the use of plastics in products.



As of today, 89% of the packaging produced at the tea company's UAE factory is biodegradable. By 2025, the brand's goal is to increase to 100% biodegradable packaging. This year, Ahmad Tea is testing the use of alternative materials to reduce its reliance on plastics in other aspects of its business. Many of the brand's best-selling tagged tea products are already 100% plastic-free and fully compostable, a significant step.



About Ahmad Tea

Ahmad Tea is a UK-based family business, now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting experience. Founded on a passion for the finest tea, we are dedicated to the unique place that tea drinking commands at the heart of daily life in Britain and beyond.