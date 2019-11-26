Ahmad Tea, Family-Owned UK-Based Tea Maker, Releases Holiday Tea Gift Pack Collection

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --Ahmad Tea, the family-owned tea maker now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting, today announced the release of its 2019 Holiday Tea Gift Pack Collection, with over 25 holiday tea gifts to choose from for friends, family, colleagues, and loved ones.



Notable holiday tea gift boxes offered by Ahmad Tea include:



1. The Dessert Teas Holiday Gift Box, the holiday tea gift set sure to please any sweet-tooth, with tea blends including Mango & Lychee Souffle, Strawberry Velvet Cake, and Pear & Cinnamon Strudel, plus a special holiday tea blend.



2. The Winter Charmer Holiday Gift Box, a festive holiday tea gift set perfect for any palate, with tea blends such as Chai Spice, Vanilla Tranquility, Rooibos & Cinnamon, and Winter Charm. This unique holiday tea gift box also includes an Enchanted Tree Caddy filled with Ahmad Tea's signature English Breakfast blend, Walkers Mini Shortbread Fingers, and a special porcelain teapot.



3. The Taste of Britain Holiday Gift Box, a British-themed holiday tea gift box that's designed for the British Tea lover or anglophile in your life, with novelties including Ahmad Tea's signature Big Ben Collection, a 40-teabag selection of English Breakfast, Earl Grey, English Tea No.1, and Green Tea, a Nostalgic Britain Caddy filled with English Breakfast, the London Experience with three loose leaf tins, and Walkers Mini Shortbread Fingers.



4. The Loose Tea Lovers Gift Box, the holiday tea gift set made especially for that friend who could use a little time to relax and unwind, with Ahmad Tea's signature loose-leaf tea blends including Earl Grey, English Breakfast, and Jasmine Green Tea, plus Walkers Mini Shortbread Cookies and a special porcelain teapot.



For the 2019 holiday season, Ahmad Tea is also offering a number of other holiday tea gifts, in addition to its gift boxes. The Enchanted Tea Caddy includes 20 teabags of Ahmad Tea's signature English Breakfast blend inside a festive caddy decorated with tea pots, reindeer, mistletoe and more. The Wooden Tea Keeper will keep your loved one's tea organized and stored in a beautiful wooden tea presentation case and includes blends such as Blackcurrant Burst, Peach & Passion Fruit, and Strawberry Sensation, in addition to classic blends. And then, there's the ten British-themed holiday tea gifts that Ahmad Tea offers, with vivid London scenery.



Ahmad Tea's Holiday Tea Gift Pack Collection is available now on AhmadTeaUSA.com and can be purchased throughout the holiday season.



About Ahmad Tea

Ahmad Tea is a UK-based family business, now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting experience. Founded on a passion for the finest tea, we are dedicated to the unique place that tea drinking commands at the heart of daily life in Britain and beyond.