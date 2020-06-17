Ahmad Tea, London-Based Tea Maker, Launches Natural Benefits Tea Range, Designed for Well-Being

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Ahmad Tea, the family-owned tea maker now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting, today officially launched its new Natural Benefits tea collection. The new range of teas is designed with the drinker's well-being front and center and is the tea brand's foray into a booming consumer wellness industry that has grown exponentially over the past decade.



Today, more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to consistently stay healthy and maintain an overall healthy lifestyle. Drinking tea offers a relaxing alternative to taking numerous supplements, and can complement a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise quite well. Ahmad Tea's Natural Benefits tea range seeks to promote personal wellness.



With six unique varieties within its Natural Benefits collection of teas, Ahmad Tea offers varieties designed for everything from immune system benefits to energy boosts to healthier sleep. Within the new collection, its proprietary blends provide a handful of different flavor profiles and health benefits to a wide range of tea drinkers worldwide.



The six tea varieties within the brand's new Natural Benefits tea range include:



- Sleep, an all-natural blend of chamomile, honey, and lavender, has a summer grass backdrop with calming floral notes. It's caffeine-free and fortified with passionflower to help contribute to normal sleep.



- Digest, with the soothing sweetness of fennel, mint and licorice, is a refreshing blend designed to calm and restore. Fortified with biotin and spearmint, it helps support healthy digestion along with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.



- Energy, a refreshingly exotic and citrusy blend, energizes with grapefruit, mate, and guarana seeds. It's all-natural and fortified with Vitamin B6 which helps reduce fatigue and improve overall energy levels.



- Slim, a blend of green tea, nettle, and South American mate, is a full-flavored and simulating brew. With added spearmint and lemon balm, this all-natural, zinc-fortified blend helps with healthy weight management.



- Immune, with lemon verbena, ginger, and turmeric, stimulates your body and helps support a healthy immune system with its added fortified Vitamin C. It's caffeine-free, too.



- Beauty, uniquely vibrant with its blend of green nettle leaves and fragrant rose petals, has a delicious, refreshing peach flavor. All-natural and caffeine-free, this blend helps brings out your natural beauty with added aloe vera for healthy skin.



Consumers looking for Ahmad Tea's Natural Benefits tea range can shop the newly redesigned Ahmad Tea website which offers a clean and user-friendly shopping experience, while offering access to the brand's unique tea-based recipes and lifestyle ideas. You can stock up for all of your favorite summer blends, too!



About Ahmad Tea

Ahmad Tea is a UK-based family business, now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting experience. Founded on a passion for the finest tea, we are dedicated to the unique place that tea drinking commands at the heart of daily life in Britain and beyond.