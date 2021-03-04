New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2021 --Ahmad Tea, the London-based family-owned tea maker now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting has made available its Natural Benefits Immune Tea on its online store ahead of what is expected to be a challenging allergy season. The tea is part of Ahmad Tea's Natural Benefits tea collection, launched in 2020 as the brand took on the consumer wellness industry.



With the upcoming allergy season expected to be severe and the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect the world, consumers are ever more focused on their overall health and well-being. Ahmad Tea's Natural Benefits Immune Tea brings an exotic blend of lemon verbena, ginger, and turmeric that stimulates and helps lift your spirits.



This all-natural and caffeine-free blend is fortified with Vitamin C to help support your immune system along with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Vitamin C may reduce the body's inflammatory response to natural allergens and lessen the impact of a bad allergy season. This delicious and wellness-focused beverage is a relaxing alternative to supplements.



The brand's Natural Benefits Immune Tea contains the following natural ingredients: lemongrass, lemon verbena, nettle, ginger root, turmeric rhizome, lemon balm, peppermint, natural flavoring, licorice root, lemon peel, vitamin C, and linden flowers.



Along with Ahmad Tea's Natural Benefits Immune Tea, other products within the Natural Benefits tea range include Beauty, Energy, Digest, Sleep, and Slim, and are available for purchase on the brand's recently redesigned website. Ahmad Tea's Natural Benefits blends also make delicious iced tea for those who prefer their relaxing beverage cold!



About Ahmad Tea

Ahmad Tea is a UK-based family business, now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting experience. Founded on a passion for the finest tea, we are dedicated to the unique place that tea drinking commands at the heart of daily life in Britain and beyond.