AHNA President-Elect, Carole Ann Drick PhD, RN, Will Keynote at 1st Biennial Texas Regional Holistic Nursing CAN Retreat in Salado/Belton,Texas on Friday October, 24

The Central Texas Chapter of the American Holistic Nurses Association is holding their 1st Biennial Texas Regional Holistic Nursing CAN (Complementary and Alternative Nursing Modalities) Retreat on Friday October 24 through Sunday the 26 at Summer's Mill in Salado/Belton, Texas.



Carole Ann Drick PhD, RN, TNS, CPNS, President-Elect of AHNA, will lead the full 3-day retreat with "Stillness in Nursing Practice", and offer a separate post-conference, "Conscious Living: Conscious Dying" on October 26. Her latest book is The Golden Room, a practical guide for death with dignity.



The conference will not only offer attendees the chance to hear AHNA President-Elect Carole Ann Drick speak, but will also allow networking and renewal opportunities. Topics that will be covered in the retreat include stillness and nursing practice, aromatherapy, homeopathy, and sound healing. RNs’ may earn up to 13 contact hours when adhering to requirements: register, attend all presentations, and complete and submit evaluations for each speaker. Register online at http://www.centexahna.com by Thursday October 16.



Advancing Holistic Health is a provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider no: CEP16464 for 13 contact hours.



About Carole Ann Drick

Carole Ann Drick PhD, RN, TNS, CPNS currently serves as the President-Elect for the American Holistic Nurses Association. Her passion for quality of life began with 12 years as a labor and delivery nurse and natural childbirth educator. She then entered academia for 10 years only to return to a hands-on practice as Director of Conscious Awareness Inc., in Austintown, Ohio. She has authored or co-authored three books and numerous professional publications as well as four meditation CDs. Carole Ann with co-author, Lynn Keegan, authored End of Life: Nursing Solutions for Death with Dignity (2011) which received two AJN Book of the Year awards. After being on graduate faculties of two large universities, she developed and implemented a new BSN program based on holistic principles and adult teaching/learning strategies that received full initial NLN accreditation. Her passion for quality of life presently focuses on end of life. She knows holistic health is a vital component of deepening consciousness, and assists professionals and clients using many natural therapies and innovative stress coping methods.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.