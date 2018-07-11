Ahold of Mold Environmental Joins Forces with BizIQ

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2018 --Ahold of Mold Environmental, a local company specializing in mold remediation services, is now joining forces with BizIQ, a national digital marketing agency known for its high-quality content and use of search engine optimization (SEO).



By working with BizIQ, Ahold of Mold Environmental will be able to spread its mission of mold remediation services farther than ever before. It will also be able to use BizIQ's understanding of high-quality content to improve and enhance its existing client relationships.



BizIQ is a Phoenix-based company that uses SEO and cross-platform content posting to elevate the online presences of its clients. BizIQ works extensively with its clients to develop a content strategy that allows them to connect to their customer bases in more meaningful ways.



"We're very excited to be working with BizIQ and spreading the message of mold remediation," said Britt Bridges, owner of Ahold of Mold Environmental. "We provide our customers with valuable services that safeguard their health and their possessions. It's exciting to be spreading the word to a wider audience."



About Ahold of Mold Environmental

Ahold of Mold Environmental has been a premier provider of mold remediation in Buffalo, NY since 1994. The company offers full-service environmental assessments and remediation, including mold remediation, asbestos remediation and more.



The company employs indoor air quality experts, environmental hygienists, architects, drainage contractors and mold remediation experts to repair and restore homes affected by even the most pronounced mold and water damage.



To learn more about Ahold of Mold Environmental and its full range of indoor environmental services, visit http://aholdofmold.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.