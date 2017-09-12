Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --Today, as per the circular issued by AI Software – Microsoft Corporation has honored them with their prestigious Microsoft Gold Partnership for their world class and distinguished services rendered in the Application Development. This Gold Certification has confirmed that AI Software has earned it by genuinely using available Microsoft Technologies to develop different customized applications, for their clients, successfully.



Furthermore, as confirmed by the directors of AI Software, the partnership will help them to serve with the more professional approach and enhance their client's profitability by developing advanced business applications, web portals and user-friendly client-user interfaces with innovative solutions.



Even Microsoft has confirmed that their prestigious Gold Competency level is issued to the highly capable and qualified partners who have fully utilized their Windows Azure Platform, Microsoft Servers, Windows 10 OS, Visual Studio Development tools, and latest Cloud capabilities for the benefit of their clients.



AI Software has successfully met all the criteria laid down by Microsoft in order to gain their distinguished Gold Partnership:



- Various customer feedbacks confirming the successful implementation of their custom solutions developed by AI Software were issued.



- The most of the staff members of AI Software have successfully completed the certification exams confirming their technology expertise and gained the status of Microsoft Certified Professionals.



- They have successfully designated these certified professionals exclusively to one Microsoft Competency confirming a certain level of staffing capacity.



- AI Software has not only successfully met performance criteria with respect to the revenue and consumption usage but also passed in Technology, Sales and Commitment assessments as well.



Visit www.aisoftwarellc.com for more details.



About AI Software LLC

With a headquarter in Metro Detroit, Michigan, AI Software is a Custom Software Development and Outsourcing Company providing services across the globe with international offices in Troy, Michigan & Ahmedabad, India. They are also featured with Silver Competency Certification from Microsoft consecutively for the past two years i.e. 2015 & 16. It has also gained the Telerik Platinum Partner Certification and Elite Partnering Capabilities in KendoUI. AI Software is an authorized consulting partner for Xamarin – A Microsoft owned mobile app development platform. Their list of clientele includes various Fortune 500 companies and renowned Public Corporates.



Contact:

Piyush Bhatt

CEO, AI Software LLC

info@aisoftwarellc.com

248-268-2592