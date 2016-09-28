Aidee Baby's Wearable Nursing Covers Allow Mothers to Nurse in Fashion This Fall

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --No matter what season of year it is, it's always time for a mother to nurse when her child is in need. It is often the case, though, that mothers find it challenging to nurse in public. Yet regardless of what their hesitation may be, the fresh young company Aidee Baby has heard their call and responded with an amazing line of comfortable, convenient, and stylish apparel. In a short time, the baby wearing jackets available from the fledgling business have made great strides towards becoming a leading example of what wearable nursing covers should look like. They are exemplary in that they don't sacrifice function for style (or vice versa) and all the while remain affordable.



With fall finally here, it's time to pull out a new set of clothes to match the seasonal spirit. While Aidee Baby offers pieces that work perfectly year-round, virtually all their jackets will be found to be especially apt for fall as well as winter. Aidee Baby's simple yet bold choice of colors are coupled with an overall look that is timeless, elegant, and casual all at once. With dark and cool shades, the beautifully crafted garments go well with countless looks. The many neutral tones the nursing covers are available in also give them the practical advantage that they can be worn with a wide variety of patterns and complement a diverse range of items in one's wardrobe.



Aidee Baby wearable nursing covers are ideally suited for any climate. Depending on where one lives, the temperature will vary greatly; however, no matter the location – cool darker colors are in fashion and long sleeves always come in handy whether it's for warmth, style, or sun protection. For those living in areas with a warm autumn, the breathable and lightweight material is perfect for wearing all on its own while those in colder areas can easily wear a warmer coat over the cover if needed as it is thin and supple and unencumbering by nature.



Aidee Baby Founder Jayne Dickson weighed in with her thoughts on the line. "With long and short sleeve options as well as a variety of colors to choose from, our baby nursing jackets are incredible for any time of the year, but as some women prefer darker colors, a hood, and long sleeves for the coming fall and winter seasons, we want to get the word out there and let moms know we've got the perfect fall fashion for them to nurse with – in comfort and style!"



For fashionable fall options for nursing mothers, look no further than Aidee Baby's website and see what's in stock today.



About Aidee Baby

Aidee Baby is a California-based company founded by Jayne Dickson in 2016. The company specializes in wearable nursing covers / baby wearing jackets that give everyday mothers a stylish and affordable option to nurse in public. Made in the USA, Aidee Baby's nursing covers are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, and sizes with collections for all seasons. Created for mothers by mothers, Aidee Baby is rooted in personal experience that has transformed itself into seeking ways to help women across the globe feel comfortable nursing in any given scenario while still being able to meet their child's needs and nurturing a stronger bond as often as possible.



www.aideebaby.com

323-377-0561