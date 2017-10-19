Aimee Wagstaff Named President of Mass Tort Trial Lawyers Association – Top 25

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2017 --Aimee Wagstaff, Founding Partner of Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has accepted her nomination to serve as the President of the Mass Tort Trial Lawyers Association – Top 25.



"The nomination is a great honor and I am excited to play a larger role in this great organization," said Aimee Wagstaff.



Wagstaff is a Partner of Andrus Wagstaff PC, where her practice is focused on the representation of individuals who have been seriously injured by pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Outside of her practice, Wagstaff founded Women En Mass (WEM) to bring together female mass tort attorneys to discuss issues that affect women from the boardroom to the courtroom. WEM holds an annual conference for members and provides a network of female attorneys year-round.



In 2017, Wagstaff was selected by Mass Torts Made Perfect as the recipient of the "2017 Young Innovator Award." She also received the Joe Tonahill Award in 2017, from the American Association for Justice for her outstanding and dedicated legal service to consumers and the trial bar.



In 2016, the Honorable Vince Chhabria appointed Aimee to serve as national Co-Lead counsel of multidistrict litigation (MDL) 2741- In Re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, situated in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Aimee made MDL history in 2015 when the Honorable Judge Kathryn H. Vratil appointed her to serve as Co-Lead counsel of the first ever majority women MDL plaintiff's steering committee (PSC) – MDL 2652: In Re: Ethicon, Inc., Power Morcellator Products Liability Litigation, situated in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas.



The Mass Tort Trial Lawyers Association – Top 25 is an invitation-only professional organization composed of and limited to the Top 25 attorneys from each state or region who serve individuals and families who need attorneys to represent them in the American legal system regarding Mass Tort claims. Members of the Mass Tort Trial Lawyers Association – Top 25 exemplify superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence and performance in their area of specialty. This exclusive organization provides superior networking opportunities, continuing legal education and the highest quality advocacy training for its members. This association is focused on highlighting and elevating the accomplished Mass Tort attorney to provide the best way for the public to find Mass Tort attorneys for their legal needs & other attorneys to find a source for case referrals.



