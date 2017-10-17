AIMMS Announces Major Global Product Launch: A New Suite of Configurable Supply Chain Apps That Bring the Power of Advanced Analytics to Everyone

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --AIMMS, an award-winning vendor of prescriptive analytics (mathematical optimization) software, today announced the release of AIMMS SC Navigator, a suite of supply chain Apps created specifically for the needs of supply chain teams without a data science or analytics background. AIMMS has been a trusted vendor of prescriptive analytics software for nearly 3 decades. The company's software powers custom optimization Apps at some of the world's leading companies, including Shell, Johnson & Johnson, GE and Heineken. AIMMS SC Navigator is the next step in the evolution of supply chain technology, making the power of advanced analytics accessible to everyone through a collection of easy to use, configurable Apps that leverage a common data set to tackle diverse problems and important decisions.



Digital business has created more velocity and uncertainty for the supply chain. Amidst these chaotic demands are the ongoing challenges that supply chain executives have always faced. Unresolved issues. Obscured opportunities. Technology compromises. Skills scarcity. Insufficient tools. Disconnected information. AIMMS SC Navigator helps today's busy supply chain executive tame the chaos and drive innovation using an integrated toolset that taps into a common source of data so they can get answers quickly, not in days or weeks.



The AIMMS SC Navigator suite currently includes Network Design Navigator, a Network Design Application that combines powerful modeling capability with breakthrough usability; S&OP Navigator, a Sales and Operations Planning App that facilitates collaboration and uses powerful Prescriptive Analytics for scenario modeling, and Data Navigator, an integrated supply chain cloud database that enables teams to implement their data and share it across multiple Apps. AIMMS SC Navigator Apps can be easily configured using a question-driven wizard, removing the need for painful and time-consuming implementation projects. Using Data Navigator, teams only need to configure their data once and can start leveraging it quickly to address a wide range of questions. Another unique differentiator is the "glass box" approach of the Apps. The modeling logic is completely transparent, allowing teams to understand what is behind the solution and to further modify the technology to meet their unique needs.



David Hernandez, Supply Chain Director EMEA – NAT at Grifols says: "I have never seen such a simple approach to activate an application, the interface looks very user friendly. At the end of the day we are all working on the same 20-30 things in the supply chain. The idea of a one-stop-shop seems promising."



Asif Masud, Supply Chain at Stora Enso, was also impressed by the solution. He stated: "The first impression is quite fantastic, looking at the fact that this solution can work in a real-time format. The Cloud-based infrastructure makes it unique, you can access this anywhere at any point in time. It's very hands-on for business users to directly support their thinking without any additional technology help."



"There is a clear market demand to make advanced analytics increasingly self-service," says Gijs Dullaert, AIMMS CEO. "AIMMS SC Navigator sets out to do exactly that. We are on a long-term mission to completely transform the Supply Chain software market, because currently it is built on a bygone industrial paradigm that is no longer aligned with value creation in the Digital paradigm. Supply Chain in the Digital age is much more about sense and respond than plan and control; we need to enable you to get the answers you need, as quickly as you need them so you can thrive in the new economy."



The AIMMS SC Navigator suite will incorporate ~20 Apps over the next year. Request a demo to learn more.