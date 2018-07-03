Air Cleaning Technologies Brings the Best Commercial Air Duct Cleaning in Annadale and Alexandria Virginia Services

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Air Cleaning Technologies (ACT) is well-known for offering many environmental and indoor air quality services for commercial as well as government buildings, laboratories, and hospitals as well as other facilities. The company specializes in cleaning, testing, restoring and maintaining systems by working with architects, contractors, and engineers to design and develop new systems and fix specific environmental challenges.



At Air Cleaning Technologies commercial air duct cleaning in Annadale and Alexandria Virginia is carried out by the trained and experienced professionals who have expertise in duct cleaning for all kinds of facilities, including healthcare, where biological pollutants can factor into the equation, in addition to common contaminants such as dust and mold.



The company offers services to the customers all through the United States with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Baltimore, MD and headquarters, showroom, an air filter testing facility, and distribution center in Sterling, Virginia. Apart from offering air duct cleaning services, the company also provides air duct sanitizer in Fairfax and Arlington Virginia. Air Cleaning Technologies has more than two decades of experience, and it has been able to build a solid reputation with its clients. It has a massive 30,000 square foot warehouse, and thus, it can stock every standard size air filter and the most necessary supplies. Their dedicated sales team is available to discuss efficiency, answer questions and provide cost-saving options, and also assist with proposal pricing.



To get more information about the services that the company offers or to get a free quote, one can also place a call on 703-547-1680. The staff members here are always ready to assist the customers with whatever they need.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies is a popular company in the United States which offers the best duct cleaning services so that the indoor air quality can be improved.