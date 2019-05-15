Air Cleaning Technologies Emerges as a Reliable Name for Commercial Air Duct Cleaning in Arlington and Alexandria Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Clean working environment and healthy air is important for those working in a commercial set up. The productivity of the organization depends upon the performance of the employees. If they are not being able to work comfortably due to an unhealthy working environment, then that could have an adverse effect on the production. HVAC units play a vital role in that regard. That is why one has to trust reliable HVAC companies for keeping the HVAC units in good condition. It is a must to clean the ventilation ducts on a regular basis. That is not a job to be handled by the office cleaning staff. One has to get professionals for cleaning the ventilation ducts and there comes in the picture one of the most trusted names in the industry. Air Cleaning Technologies has been helping commercial space owners keep their offices healthy. They have certified technicians working for them who can help clean up all types of facilities including healthcare where biological contaminants can be a problem. They also help clean up dust and mold which can cause air duct clogging and bring down the efficiency of the unit. Air Cleaning Technologies takes care when providing commercial air duct cleaning in Arlington and Alexandria Virginia.



When commercial space owners trust Air Cleaning Technologies with the duct cleaning job, they can be at peace knowing that the job will be done with care and perfection. They follow a process that focuses on testing, identifying and resolving any issues that may be responsible for diminishing the air quality while thoroughly cleaning all parts of the system, from vents back to heating coils and fans.



The company is also an excellent choice for air handler repairs in Frederick and Rockville Maryland apart from cooling tower restoration and HVAC system restoration and more.



