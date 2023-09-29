Air Cleaning Technologies Engages Expert Air Systems Cleaning Specialists in Bethesda and Frederick, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2023 --Cleaning air systems is essential for maintaining clean and healthy indoor environments. Regular air system cleaning helps prevent the build-up of pollutants and dust that can affect the quality of air indoors. To do so, one must seek the services of air systems cleaning specialists in Bethesda and Frederick, Virginia.



Clean air systems inhibit the growth of mold and mildew. This can be achieved by removing moisture and organic materials that serve as breeding grounds for mold and mildew. The cleaning experts use advanced tools and technologies to remove mold and mildew altogether.



Air Cleaning Technologies is a leading company specializing in cleaning air systems. They strive to eliminate allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites. Apart from testing, cleaning, maintaining, and restoring systems, they work with contractors, architects, and engineers to design and develop new systems and solve specific environmental challenges.



The experts focus on improving efficiency by removing dirt accumulating on components such as filters, coils, and ductwork. This ensures that clean air is efficiently distributed throughout the interior environment.



They have filters of various sizes, efficiencies, and MERV ratings in stock at their 30,000-square-foot warehouse. They also keep other frequently requested items available. The ACT team is here to help clients maximize their system's efficiency, extend its useful life, and reduce maintenance.



Their indoor air quality services include air filtration, custom air handling units, cooling tower restoration, environmental services, HVAC system restoration, air handler cleaning and restoration, duct cleaning, and so much more.



Over the years, the company extended its services across various industries, including government, commercial, hospitals, schools/universities, medical facilities, contractors, research and bio labs, etc.



Their employees have completed the demanding training mandated by the National Air Duct Cleaning Association (NADCA) and have been awarded the Certified Air Filtration Specialist (CAFS) title by the National Air Filtration Association (NAFA).



For more information on air systems cleaning specialists in Bethesda and Frederick, Virginia, visit https://www.aircleaningtechnologies.com/.



Call 703-547-1680 for details.



