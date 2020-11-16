Air Cleaning Technologies Excels in Indoor Air Quality Testing in Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2020 --For those suffering from chronic bronchial diseases and other respiratory problems, such as asthma and allergy, indoor air quality testing is highly recommended. Indoor pollutants that contaminate the air can be perceptible or imperceptible. The imperceptible indoor pollutants pose serious health hazards because they remain unnoticed. If indoor air quality is not improved, it can lead to long-term exposure and chronic health issues.



If the indoor air quality is compromised, they can lead to serious health risks to people who breathe them in. Common sources of indoor air pollutants include paints, solvents, air fresheners, cosmetics, adhesives and glues, pesticides, fuel from stoves, heaters, fireplaces, and chimneys, over cleaners, asbestos, carpeting, candles, vehicle exhaust, and even wallpaper. All these objects and materials give off gases or particles into the air, thereby affecting it and the living environment.



Air Cleaning Technologies offers exceptional indoor air quality testing in Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia, which is good for residential and commercial units and good for the environment. Their background and ongoing commitment enable them to assist commercial enterprises in maintaining indoor air quality.



As one of the leading service providers, Air Cleaning Technologies offers comprehensive testing that includes mold, hazardous materials, lead, and other particulars. The ability to deliver integrated services upon instant inspection has made them stand out from crowds.



By conducting LEED-certified air quality testing and system design, the company will help clients achieve LEED certification, regardless of what steps their company may be in the process. An investment in comprehensive indoor air quality tests also helps improve HVAC system efficiency, resulting in lower energy consumption and lower utility costs.



The professionals associated with the company are courteous and friendly. They are also knowledgeable and insightful, and they know exactly what to do.



