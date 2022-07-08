Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. Is a Well-Established Service Provider of HVAC UV Lights in Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, DC

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. emphasizes improving the indoor air quality and even offers cooling tower repair in Columbia and Leesburg, Virginia. Biological and toxic VOCs or volatile organic compounds are a significant threat at all types of medical facilities. Even though traditional sterilization efforts are effective on the surface, they are generally unable to address all forms of contamination. Being mostly invisible threats, VOCs are usually not recognized until after people become sick. UV-C lights are one of the most effective techniques to get rid of such contaminants. These lights kill microorganisms by scrambling their DNA and prevent them from reproducing.



UV-A and UV-B light frequencies are present in sunlight. They are the light frequencies causing sunburn. On the other hand, UV-C light is a higher frequency that is filtered out by the atmosphere of the earth; hence, microorganisms have no defense against it. The technology of Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. combines UV-C light with photocatalytic activated carbon cells that neutralize VOCs.



VOCs are the source of nearly all odors and include toxic vapors, including formaldehyde, toluene, and acetone; hence, getting rid of them is pretty important. Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. can install UV-C light technology to reduce Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), sterilize airborne pathogens, and eliminate mold and biofilm on coils. It also plays a role in improving HVAC efficiency and reducing maintenance expenses while extending the life of an HVAC system. From coil disinfection to airborne disinfection and surface disinfection for unoccupied spaces, Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. offers a range of designed applications keeping in mind the needs of their clients. Their systematic, customer-centric approach and efficient use of technology make the company a reliable service provider for HVAC UV lights in Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, DC.



