Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. Offers Expert Assistance for Air Handler Repairs in Washington, DC and Baltimore

Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. is renowned for offering expert assistance for commercial air duct cleaning in Washington, DC, and Alexandria, Virginia. Their staff members work with diverse contractors, building maintenance, and HVAC specialists to make sure that their clients enjoy an air quality that is safe and clean. This company is fully committed to identifying and solving any air quality issue.



Air Handler Units are designed to improve the quality of air delivered through an HVAC system. Much like several other readily used equipment, they also face heavy wear and tear, which results in water leaks and causing deterioration. These issues subsequently reduce the effectiveness of the air handler units. Moreover, the contamination resulting from the deterioration of the unit is circulated via the HVAC system. Proper repairs would be needed to ensure that the unit doesn't become non-functional with time. Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. is among the most widely trusted service providers of air handler repairs in Washington, DC, and Baltimore. This company is staffed with certified technicians who can accurately determine whether restoration or replacement is the most cost-effective solution. They then proactively take the next steps after consultation with the discerning clients.



Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified for air quality testing and design. This means an independent lab review their testing. By conducting LEED-certified air quality testing and system design, this company can help its clients achieve LEED certification for new constructions and existing building renovations. LEED buildings feature the latest green technologies and have the honor of being certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. Because of the many benefits of LEED certification, rental rates are generally higher in LEED-certified buildings than the non-certified properties.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies is a major company that offers environmental and indoor air quality services, and they cater to clients across the United States.