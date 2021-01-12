Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. Offers Reliable Services for Commercial Air Duct Cleaning in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2021 --Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. is a well-established company that deals with a host of solutions and equipment related to improving indoor air quality. Through them, people can even purchase high-end air duct sanitizer in Falls Church and Alexandria, Virginia.



People spend almost 90% of their time indoors, and the majority of it is ideally spent at their workplace. As a result, the air quality of commercial environments has a significant impact on people's health and well-being. Environmental Protection Agency studies underline that indoor air contains higher levels of pollutants than outdoor air, and hence creating a clean and comfortable work environment is exceptionally imperative today. Cleaning the HVAC systems' air ducts at a commercial building plays a crucial role in ensuring a clean environment on the premises. Through Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. one can avail of the most competitive solutions for commercial air duct cleaning in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia. When ductwork is dirty, filters clog quicker, increasing stress on the air handlers and pushing the energy costs upwards. Hence, their duct cleaning services can also aid in lowering the energy expenses of the building.



Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. does not stop at merely cleaning the interior surfaces of commercial ductwork. To ensure the highest cleaning level, their certified professionals are trained and equipped to clean all parts of the system, right from vents back to heating coils and fans. They use High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) vacuums to trap the smallest airborne particles and compressed air whip.



The proven cleaning process followed by Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. focuses on testing, identifying, and resolving issues that reduce the quality of indoor air, and ensures complete system cleaning. By meeting and exceeding the stringent standards established by the National Air Duct Cleaning Association (NADCA), this company helps to prevent the spread of contaminants at commercial buildings.



