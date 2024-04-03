Air Cleaning Technologies Introduces Comprehensive Indoor Air Quality Testing Services in Sterling and Fairfax, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2024 --Indoor air quality can significantly impact health, comfort, and productivity. Poor indoor air quality can lead to respiratory problems, allergies, and other health issues.



Air Cleaning Technologies conducts thorough testing to assess indoor air quality, including sampling for allergens, mold, VOCs, and other contaminants. If they find some problem, they deliver integrated services that either remove or remediate the problem and maintain, restore, or replace any systems responsible for the hazard.



Understanding the current quality of indoor air is the first step in determining the best methods for its improvement. Their environmental services include critical IAQ testing to identify issues contributing to poor air quality.



Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is fundamental in their IAQ services. The company is LEED-certified for air quality testing and design. This means that an independent lab reviews the testing. By conducting LEED-certified air quality testing and system design, ACT is equipped to help its clients achieve LEED certification, regardless of the company's steps in the process. Both are eligible for certification, whether it's new construction or existing building renovation.



Based on the test results, Air Cleaning Technologies offers customized solutions to improve indoor air quality, including air purifiers, ventilation systems, and more. Once buildings get the certification, LEED buildings feature the latest green technologies and have the honor of being certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.



Contact them for indoor air quality testing in Sterling and Fairfax, Virginia. They also provide HVAC system restoration, Cooling Tower restoration, duct cleaning, and more.



Call 703-547-1680 for details.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies is a leading provider of indoor air quality solutions in Sterling, Fairfax, and the surrounding areas. They offer indoor air quality testing, air duct cleaning, and HVAC system maintenance.